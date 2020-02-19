The suspect of a deadly shooting on Laurens Street that claimed the life of an Aiken man was denied bond for a second time on Wednesday.
Dae'Kwon Simmons, 18, of Augusta, has been held in the Aiken County detention center since his arrest on Aug. 12, 2019.
Simmons is charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting and killing Larry Swearingen, 42, in front of the victim's wife and 9-year-old daughter on Aug. 6, 2019.
Judge Courtney Clyburn-Pope denied bond for Simmons in October 2019 and stated he was a threat to the community.
At the time, Clyburn-Pope said bond could be considered after four months.
At Wednesday's bond hearing, the prosecution shared additional information including descriptions of video surveillance from a nearby store that showed the entire incident.
On Aug. 6, 2019, the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the intersection of Laurens Street and Columbia Avenue around 5:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting.
The victim was found laying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the back of his neck and accompanied by his wife and 9-year-old daughter, the prosecutor said.
Law enforcement was able to obtain video surveillance from a nearby restaurant that showed the entire incident.
The video showed the victim, his wife and daughter walking on the sidewalk on Laurens Street in front of the restaurant.
The suspect, another male and two females were seen walking the opposite direction on the same sidewalk, the prosecutor described.
When the two groups passed each other words were exchanged.
According to witnesses, a 14-year-old male, who was with the suspect, bumped into the victim's wife.
The victim was seen confronting the male without being disrespectful and the 14-year-old was seen waving his hands in the air, the prosecutors said.
The two groups were then seen walking off in opposite directions.
The video then shows the suspect walking in front of the restaurant holding a hand gun.
At this point, the victim and his family had their backs to the suspect and were walking away, the prosecutor said.
The suspect was then seen walking back out toward the road, onto the sidewalk, raises the gun and shoots once.
The gun then jams, and the suspect clears the jam and raises the gun again, shooting three times, the prosecutor said.
The video showed the victim falling and the suspect and those with him fleeing the scene, the prosecutor said.
The prosecutor told the courtroom the suspect was clearly identified from the surveillance video.
Additionally, the three individuals with the suspect in the video also identified Simmons as the shooter, the prosecutor said.
The two females with the suspect gave statements to law enforcement that the victim had a hand gun during the initial verbal altercation.
However, the victim's handgun was found tucked in the back of his waistband when law enforcement arrived.
The video shows the altercation had defused and the victim and his family walked away at the time the suspect allegedly shot the victim, the prosecutor said.
Based on the victim's injuries, it was clear the victim was shot from behind, the prosecutor said.
Swearingen was pronounced dead four days after the incident after receiving treatment for his injuries at the Augusta University Medical Center.
Simmons was 17 at the time of the incident.
Present in the courtroom was Swearingen's wife, his father and other members of the family.
The victim's wife, Jess Swearingen, gave a statement to the courtroom and urged the judge to deny the suspect bond.
"These past few months we've gone through holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas," Jess said. "For Christmas, my daughter asked Santa to bring her daddy home."
Simmons did not wish to address the court and was denied bond.
His case will be tried by the end of June.