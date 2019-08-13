A magistrate court judge at the Aiken County detention center denied bond Tuesday for the suspect charged with murder in the Laurens Street shooting.

Dae'Kwon Jaheem Simmons, 17, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of murder related to the death of Larry Swearingen, 42, of Aiken.

Simmons turned himself in to the Aiken Department of Public Safety Monday evening.

Simmons' charges for attempted murder carry a sentence of up to 30 years while his murder charge carries a sentence of 30 years to life.

A bond hearing at 10 a.m. established Simmons' bond would be set by a circuit court judge due to the nature of the charges.

Two court dates are established for Simmons.

An initial court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 11 at 9 a.m. and a second court appearance scheduled for Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. Both will be held at the Aiken County Clerk of Court office.

Simmons has 10 days to request a preliminary hearing to determine if there is probable cause to move forward with his case.

Simmons is currently being held in the Aiken County Detention Center as of Tuesday afternoon according to jail records.