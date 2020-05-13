The suspect in a 2016 murder in Aiken will remain incarcerated after his bond was denied for the fifth time Wednesday afternoon.
Dawon Jacques Wells, 22, of Aiken was charged in the 2016 murder of Denzel Bates.
The bond denial follows two jury trials that both resulted in a deadlocked jury and mistrial.
Wells faces several charges including murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to jail records.
Bates' body was found in the back of a truck parked on the side of Rushton Road near Wrights Mill Road in Aiken on Sept. 21, 2016.
A joint investigation soon followed with investigators from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the Aiken Department of Public Safety and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
A six-month investigation led police to name Wells as a suspect; he was arrested in March 2017.
Samantha Farlow-Moyd, who represented Wells at Wednesday's court session via video conference, asked that bond be set for the suspect who has remained incarcerated since being charged over three years ago.
"Our position is that Mr. Wells has always maintained his innocence, and we both know how stressful and tedious trials can be and he's undergone two," Farlow-Moyd said. "He's been in jail for over 1,000 days and allowing him to remain in jail any longer just amounts to cruel and unusual punishment."
Farlow-Moyd argued that Wells was not a flight risk and sought bond for her client with any restrictions the court deemed necessary, including GPS monitoring.
Prosecutor Bill Weeks said he respectfully disagreed with Wells not being a flight risk.
“He was tried for two murder cases because he was in the Aiken County detention center,” Weeks said. "Prior to him being placed in the detention center, he evaded law enforcement for several months. When he was arrested he was heavily armed and on at least on one prior occasion evaded capture by running from the police.”
Scheduling jury trials has been placed on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, therefore a third trial date has not been set for Wells.
Weeks said this murder is in the top 25% for importance compared to other cases awaiting trial in Aiken County.
"The state’s position is he’s been a flight risk one time before," Weeks said. "He hasn’t been a flight risk while he’s locked up and we would like to keep him in the detention center until we can decide whether to try him again."
The victim's mother, Lashunda Gilchrist, was present on the video call and also requested that bond not be granted, stating Wells would not only be a flight risk but a danger to the community.
Gilchrist further stated Wells is known for being heavily involved in gang activity in Aiken and alleged he was behind a drive by shooting of her sisters house in an act retaliation.
Wells has not been charged in relation to gang activity or the shooting mentioned by Gilchrist.
"My younger children, who are 10 and 14, ask all the time 'Is Mr. Wells going to get out?' because they're scared our house will get shot up," Gilchrist said.
Wells maintained that he is innocent and not a flight risk.
"I have faith in my case," Wells said. "I know I'm innocent so I have no reason to run."
Presiding Judge Courtney Clyburn Pope said she cannot guarantee when Wells' trail will be held.
A bond hearing will be held again if Wells' case is not tried within six months, Clyburn Pope said.
Wells remains incarcerated at the Aiken County detention center.