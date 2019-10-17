Sections of I-20 will be closed Thursday night as the shipment of a boiler mega rig moves through the Aiken County area.
The 530,000 pound boiler rig transport is scheduled to begin moving at 9 p.m. starting at the Georgia state line and conclude at 5 a.m. in Charleston, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The load is 22 feet wide and will take up both lanes of travel, according to the ACSO.
The transport will be under police escort and drivers are urged to use caution if traveling along I-20 between the state line and Exit 33 Thursday night.