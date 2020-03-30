The body of a North Augusta man reported missing in February was found in Aiken Monday afternoon.
Around 3:55 p.m., the Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to the 100 block of Saint John's Church Road in Aiken for a report of a dead person, according to a news release.
When the responding deputies arrived on the scene, the 911 caller reported that he saw the deceased person laying in the tree line.
Investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.
The deceased male was identified as Trenton Nichols, 20, of Seymour Drive, North Augusta, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.
His death is considered to be suspicious.
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Nichols' death.
The sheriff's office will release information as it becomes available.
Anyone with any information related to this case is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.
Anonymous can also be shared through www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.