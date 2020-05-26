Authorities confirmed Tuesday that a woman's body found in a shallow grave in Jackson has been identified as a missing Augusta woman.
The Criminal Investigation Division of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office received confirmation from South Carolina authorities that the body recovered on May 20 off Gun Swamp Road is Tiffany Odom.
Odom was last seen on April 11 on the 400 block of Harmon Street in Augusta, according to a missing person flyer.
Around 7:05 p.m., deputies responded to the 4000 block of Gun Swamp Road in Jackson after the Richmond County Sheriff's Office located the body of a white female buried in a shallow grave.
On May 21, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office charged Harry Miller and Brian Foster of Augusta in the disappearance of Tiffany Odom as a result of the investigation.
Miller has been charged with concealing the death of another, false statements in a government matter and tampering with evidence.
Foster was charged with concealing the death of another, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
The case is still under investigation.