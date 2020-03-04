For Bob, size doesn’t matter.
Even though he’s small, he’s still the big dog at McGhees' Mile, a training center for standardbred racehorses on Banks Mill Road in Aiken.
Because of what he does, Bob has become a bit of a canine celebrity.
When Garry Martin jogs one of the seven horses in his stable on the track in the morning, Bob rides along with Martin in the cart.
Tucked inside Martin’s Carhartt coat, the brown and white dog watches the world go by.
“He loves it,” Martin said. “If the weather is nice, he’s got his head out and looking. But if it’s cold and windy, he’ll bury his head down in there and just pop out once in a while. He’s like a little rabbit in a hole.”
Bob belongs to Michele Albaugh, a teacher at Aiken High School.
Martin got to know her and Bob because Albaugh has horses at McGhees’ Mile.
One of Bob’s eyes is blue and the other is brown.
“I know he’s got some Chihuahua in him,” Martin said. “And I think he’s got some Jack Russell in him, too.”
Martin races standardbreds in Ohio and Pennsylvania, but spends winters in Aiken.
While here, Bob is his constant companion at McGhees’ Mile.
When Albaugh is at work and also at other times, “I ‘Bob-sit,’” Martin said.
Soon after Martin started spending time with Bob, they developed a routine. Before Martin drove a horse to the track to train, he would put the dog in a crate.
But one day, Martin didn’t remember, and that left Bob free to roam.
“I had a horse hooked up and was ready to go, and then I looked down and there was Bob,” Martin said. “I thought, ‘Oh no, I forgot to put him in his cage and I’m here by myself.’ So I went, ‘Come on Bob,’ picked him up, stuffed him in my coat, and zipped it up. Ever since, he wants to go along for the ride.”
When Martin is working around horses and Bob sees him shrug into his coat before a trip to the track, the dog jumps on Martin’s legs and barks.
“It’s like he’s saying, ‘Don’t forget me,’” Martin said. “He is so intelligent. I wish some of the people that I know were as smart as Bob. He’s figured stuff out, and he’s aware of everything that goes on.”
The only time Martin doesn’t let the dog accompany him while training is when a horse has behavior issues and is hard to handle.
The standardbreds in this year's group are “pretty manageable,” so Bob has been making a lot of the trips to the track, said Martin, who is approaching the end of his third winter with the dog.
When they’re not at McGhees’ Mile, Bob enjoys riding in Martin’s pickup truck while the horseman runs errands.
Often, they’ll stop at a fast-food restaurant.
“He loves Arby’s sliders,” Martin said. “He’s gained a little weight, so I told him, ‘Bob, we’re going to have to slim you down.’ Now we go to Chick-fil-A and he gets the grilled nuggets.”
For Martin, Bob is good company.
“Everybody should have a Bob,” Martin said. “As a companion, he’s unbelievable.”
When Martin heads back to Ohio after the winter, Bob seems to know what is happening.
“He sees the trunks getting loaded up, and he gets so sad,” Martin said. “He’s got that look on his face.”
But when the horseman returns to Aiken for another training season, the reunions are joyful.
“The first time he sees me, he goes absolutely berserk,” Martin said.
During the Bruce McGhee Memorial Harness Races at McGhees’ Mile on Saturday, Bob is scheduled to ride in a couple of races with Martin, who will be driving some of the equine competitors.
“I ordered him a special harness off of Amazon,” said Martin, who will be wearing racing silks instead of his Carhartt coat.
Bob already has tried the piece of new equipment out, and everything went smoothly, so Martin expects the dog to act like a veteran during what will be his first racing experience.
“Bob doesn’t care about anything,” Martin said. “As long as I’m there, he doesn’t care. Right, Bob? You’re such a good boy.”
Gates for the Harness Races will open at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The post time for the first race will be noon.
There will be a carriage parade at 11 a.m.
For more information, call 803-617-8511 or visit the McGhees' Mile page on Facebook.