The Aiken Board of Zoning Appeals will review an application Tuesday to permit 43 units of multi-family senior housing located on the west side of Trail Ridge Road in the General Business Zone.
The submitted conceptual site plan by applicant Woda Cooper Companies, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, depicts a two-and-a-half story structure of one- to two-bedroom units for seniors aged 55 and older on a three-acre parcel in the area. The plan additionally calls for an elevator.
There is currently no indication from the developer that the housing will be public assistance, City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said.
The immediate surrounding neighborhood consists of a church, office, doctor's office, vacant land and single-family homes. Integrating retirees into this community will provide the rental housing for seniors missing in this area, according to city documents.
The applicant must be granted a special exception to construct the housing complex in the General Business Zone, which currently allows a broad range of commercial uses offering both retail goods and services and, where appropriate, residential uses.
The Board of Zoning Appeals meeting will be held in the City Council chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave., beginning at 5:30 p.m.