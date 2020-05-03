The Aiken Board of Zoning Appeals approved a special exception to allow an historic Aiken property to be turned into a bed and breakfast.
The amended motion, which lowered the number of rooms to three, passed 6-to-1 with Board of Zoning Appeals member John Brecht opposing.
The board originally voted down on the motion to approve the bed and breakfast request on the grounds that having more than three rooms would create parking and traffic issues.
Board member Brendan Doherty noted that the subject property is on a "postage stamp of a lot" with other close properties and that reducing the zoning exception to allow for three guest rooms could prevent disruption and parking issues to surrounding properties.
One of the applicants, Morgan Miller, noted that there is plenty of space for parking within the property and the establishment is specifically for accommodating visitors and serving them only breakfast during their stay.
The green space claimed for parking within the property is currently owned by the Department of Transportation, Planning Director Ryan Bland said, which could be reclaimed.
Miller said this scenario was unlikely due to the disruption it would cause to surrounding neighbors.
Neither applicant owns the current property but has been given permission by the owner to rezone it.
The four bedroom, four bathroom residential home – located at 114 Colleton Ave. S.E. – is 3,814 square feet and sits on a 0.24 acre parcel with enough space on the property to park four to six cars, according to zoning documents. There is additional parking available on the west Chesterfield side of the property.
The property was constructed in 1866, is within Aiken's Historic Overlay District and is directly across the street from The Willcox and the Aiken County Public Library. It also has multi-housing and the White House Inn B&B and Wedding Chapel is within close proximity.