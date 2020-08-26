Aiken Senior Life Services has been given a special exception by the Aiken Board of Zoning Appeals that will permit senior community services to be provided at the nonprofit's new site on East Pine Log Road.
The Board of Zoning Appeals met Tuesday to review the organization's application for a special exception, which was later approved. The property purchased in March is zoned for planned commercial use. As a nonprofit, Aiken Senior Life Services was required to submit an application for special exceptions to conduct business at the site.
The new site is located at 1310 East Pine Log Road, the former location of retail store Boots, Bridles and Britches. The 5-acre property contains a 19,000 square foot building, parking lot and storm water retention.
According to the application submitted by Aiken Senior Life Services, the organization's relocation to East Pine Log Road will not place additional significant traffic strain on the area, or conduct activities that would be "hazardous, detrimental, or disturbing" to the area. The application also states there will not be "undue noise pollution, smoke, odors, fumes, or water pollution" generated by business operations.
Aiken Senior Life Services is planning to move into the building in about 18 months, Executive Director Aimee Hanna said Wednesday. The interior space is being renovated, but exterior renovations, such as re-striping the parking lot to allow for some additional parking spaces, will be relatively minor.
Hanna did say a small portion of the property (about 1,400 square feet) will be leased once renovations are complete. Hanna said during the meeting that Aiken Senior Life Services has yet to select a tenant.
"Whoever it is has to be compatible with our business," Hanna said.