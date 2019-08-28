Rose Hill Egg Hunt 010.JPG (copy)
The Rose Hill estate, picture here during an Easter egg hunt, will be the site of Bluegrass and BBQ, an event Monday that will benefit the United Way of Aiken County.

 Aiken Standard file photo

A new event offering a family-friendly way to celebrate the Labor Day holiday will make its debut Monday.

Bluegrass and BBQ will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Rose Hill Estate in Aiken.

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

The Savannah River Bluegrass Band will be performing.

Tickets cost $20 each for adults and $10 apiece for children (12 years of age and under), and they can purchased online at eventbrite.com.

Each ticket holder will receive a barbecue sandwich meal.

In addition, there will be a cash bar.

Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

Bluegrass and BBQ is a fund-raiser for the United Way of Aiken County.

For more information, call Kena Black at Rose Hill at 803-648-1181 or United Way Director of Marketing Emily Scotten at 803-648-8331, extension 213.

Rose Hill is at 221 Greenville St. N.W.

The United Way funds the programs of partner organizations and offers its own programs that benefit the community.

​Dede Biles is the Aiken County government, business and horse industry reporter for the Aiken Standard. Follow her on Twitter @DBethBiles.

