A new event offering a family-friendly way to celebrate the Labor Day holiday will make its debut Monday.
Bluegrass and BBQ will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Rose Hill Estate in Aiken.
Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.
The Savannah River Bluegrass Band will be performing.
Tickets cost $20 each for adults and $10 apiece for children (12 years of age and under), and they can purchased online at eventbrite.com.
Each ticket holder will receive a barbecue sandwich meal.
In addition, there will be a cash bar.
Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
Bluegrass and BBQ is a fund-raiser for the United Way of Aiken County.
For more information, call Kena Black at Rose Hill at 803-648-1181 or United Way Director of Marketing Emily Scotten at 803-648-8331, extension 213.
Rose Hill is at 221 Greenville St. N.W.
The United Way funds the programs of partner organizations and offers its own programs that benefit the community.