United Way of Aiken County's Bluegrass and BBQ event drew the Aiken community to Rose Hill Estate on Monday evening for food and live music, all for a good cause.
Visitors sat in lawn chairs and enjoyed live bluegrass music from the Savannah River Bluegrass Band and local barbecue while supporting the United Way of Aiken County.
Sharon Rodgers, United Way president, said the restaurant approached United Way with the idea for a Labor Day event.
The event raised money to help fund United Way's many programs.
"Any type of human service for children, disabled, seniors and unemployed in our community benefits from United Way dollars," Rodgers said. "We just have so many agencies and so many programs. We're so grateful for our community's support."
United Way funds 30 agencies and 40 critical needs programs, Rodgers said. Programs run in the areas of education, health and financial stability within the community through after-school programs, community medical clinics and more.
Susie Ferrara, United Way's campaign chair, hopes to do similar events within the community.
"I think tonight is a good opportunity for United Way to reach out to a different group of people," Ferrara said. "It's a nice family event and when you get down to it, that's what its all about. It's about taking care of our community, embracing folks and working together to make change for the better."
Rodgers said the organization recently kicked off its fall fundraising season Aug. 30 and looks forward to being in the community to raise funds and awareness of United Way.
More local United Way events can be found by visiting https://www.uwaiken.org/events/calendar.