Plans are in place for an American Red Cross blood drive in downtown Aiken on Wednesday, with a goal of 150 pints being donated.
The host site is the Amentum Center for Performing Arts, at 126 Newberry St. S.W. The blood drive will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and appointments are required.
The drive's partner organizations are the City of Aiken, Amentum, Savannah River Remediation (an Amentum-led joint venture) and the Aiken Standard.
Donors are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in keeping with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relating to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to safeguard donors, volunteers and employees," a Red Cross news release states.
Keith Wood, Amentum's vice president of marketing and communication, noted, "They have available 200 spots, and we're hoping to fill every one of them."
Wood and Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon both said this may be the first blood drive to be held in the theater. The mayor, referring to Amentum, added, "They've stepped up because they saw the crisis and the shortage, and just wanted to help in that manner, and as representatives of the city, we were very happy to partner with Amentum, the Aiken Standard and SRR."
A blood-donor card or a driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in, and donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health. Donors are also required to be 17 years old (or, with parental permission, 16).
"We are aiming to collect 150 units of blood," said Maya Franklin, the Red Cross' external communications manager for blood services in South Carolina.
"Blood donors of all types are welcome, and we are especially encouraging African American donors to consider giving at this event," Franklin said. "African American donations have declined by more than half since mid-March, due to this coronavirus pandemic."
Another Red Cross drive is set for Wednesday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fox Creek High School, in Edgefield County.
More information is available at www.redcrossblood.org and 800-733-2767. The Red Cross also has an app for blood donors, with uses such as making appointments, locating blood drives and maintaining records from each "mini-physical" (basic information gathered before each blood donation).