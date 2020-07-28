Plans are in place for an American Red Cross blood drive Friday in downtown Aiken.
The drive, set to run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., is in partnership with Aiken's municipal government, and the host site is the municipal building, at 214 Park St. S.W.
COVID-19 antibody testing is available for all donations "as an additional health service to our donors," according to the Red Cross' website. It also notes, "This testing may provide critical insight into whether donors may have possibly been exposed to this coronavirus."
Donors must provide a blood donor card, driver's license or two other forms of identification at check-in, and must weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health. They are also required to be 17 years old (or, with parental permission, 16).
Donors are also asked to make an appointment prior to arriving, and are required to wear a mask or face covering while at the drive, in harmony with local and national guidelines. Details are at 800-733-2767.