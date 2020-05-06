The Aiken Community Theatre’s stage played host to a 12-hour production Wednesday, with the American Red Cross holding a blood drive that netted 166 pints.
Donors were lined up at sunrise on Newberry Street at the Amentum Center for the Performing Arts. One of the day’s first givers was Garry Naples, a Savannah River Remediation employee who showed up at about 6:30 a.m. and has been donating for about 40 years.
Referring to the early hour, Naples said, “It’s about the time I start work, but we had a request by our management to give blood here today, for the community, and I wanted to participate.”
The donors corps, in action from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., also included several first-timers, with Savannah River Remediation employee Jhivaun Freeman-Pollard among them. “It was very straight-forward and painless, and I would think everybody should give it at least a shot," she said. "I’ve never donated before, but definitely I will do it again.”
Among the day’s most prominent visitors was Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., who described himself as having been a blood donor since his college days.
He commented, “For the past couple of months, I’ve wanted to give blood, since the crisis was established, and my wife and I were looking at different opportunities, and I saw in the Aiken Standard that this would be occurring, so I immediately contacted Martha Ruthven our district director, and I said, ‘Hey, we need to get this together, and I want to be there,’ and I have a full day today, getting around the district, but I wanted to begin the day here at Aiken."
He credited the Red Cross as doing “such a great job.”
Another long-timer from miles down the road was Barnwell resident Lehman Davis, who has been donating since 1972. "I had a heart attack in the late ’90s, and ever since then, I went back," he said, noting that his blood type is O-negative, which is "what the hospital needs."
Type O, according to the Red Cross is "routinely in short supply and in high demand by hospitals – both because it is the most common blood type and because type O negative blood is the universal blood type needed for emergency transfusions and for immune deficient infants."
Maya Franklin, external communication manager for Red Cross' blood services in South Carolina, said Wednesday's event was "a little bit different," in that it was her organization's first time to have Amentum, the Savannah River Site and the City of Aiken as partners, "and each partner really showed up."
She added, "They made appointments, they showed up and were helping us to meet our goal to support the needs of patients."
Franklin also commented on the current situation overall, in terms of the blood supply in time of a national medical crisis. "Right now, we are able to support the immediate needs of our patients, so we're really in a position where we have a sufficient supply for our hospitals, which is really, really great news."
Another Red Cross drive is set for Wednesday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fox Creek High School, in Edgefield County.
More details are available at www.redcrossblood.org and 800-733-2767. The Red Cross also has an app for blood donors, with uses such as making appointments, locating blood drives and maintaining records from each "mini-physical" (basic information gathered before each donation).