Aiken’s Northside will welcome a new eatery Thursday.
A Blimpie submarine sandwich shop is scheduled to open in the Rutland Corner retail hub, which is on the corner of Rutland Drive and Laurens Street.
The hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Chad Meldrum and his wife, Kadi, of KMC Foods LLC own and will operate the new Blimpie.
David Meldrum and his wife, Ashley will manage the restaurant.
David is Chad Meldrum’s nephew.
“We are very excited to announce that we are bringing Blimpie back to Aiken,” said Chad in a prepared statement.
In addition to serving customers at its location, Blimpie will provide catering services.
Plans call for a drive-through option for customers to be available at the eatery in approximately a month.
“It has been fun getting Blimpie ready to open, and we hope everyone will enjoy it,” Chad said. “We’ve tried to create a comfortable atmosphere, and we have some really fun ideas that we plan on incorporating into the store, so be on the lookout.”
Blimpie will offer salads and soups in addition to sub sandwiches.
There used to be a Blimpie on the Northside on York Street, but it was destroyed by a fire in June 2016 and never reopened.
Other businesses in Rutland Corner are a Dollar Tree store, an AT&T store and a Sprint Foods convenience store.
Rutland Corner is near Aiken High School.
“As a graduate of Aiken High School, I am thrilled to part of this community, and we are looking forward to working with area schools and surrounding businesses and complexes,” Chad said.
The address of Blimpie in Rutland Corner is 600 Rutland Drive, Unit 5.
The Blimpie sub sandwich shop chain was founded in New Jersey in 1964.
Blimpie International, Inc. is the franchiser for Blimpie restaurants.