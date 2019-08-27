The Aiken County Veterans Council, a coalition of local area veteran services organizations, recently built and installed a Blessing Box on the grounds of the Clyburn Center for Primary Care in Aiken.
The box was dedicated Aug. 21 at a ceremony attended by S.C. Rep. Bill Clyburn, D-Aiken; and his wife Beverly; Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon; Aiken City Councilwoman Gail Diggs, director of Community Health and Outreach at the center; Dwight Bradham, Aiken County Veteran Affairs director; Garrett Dragano, special assistant to Congressman Joe Wilson; Ian Martin, summer intern for Congressman Joe Wilson; and veterans council officers Tony Venetz, vice chairman; Brian Wilner, judge advocate; Haley Knight, secretary; Linda Caldwell, treasurer; and Dick Eldred, chaplain.
Capt. Art Storer, U.S. Navy (Ret.), president of the Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, constructed the box and Larry McCollum, an avid supporter of veteran's causes, crafted the lettering.
Plans are underway for the Aiken County Veterans Council to provide additional Blessing Boxes in Aiken County.