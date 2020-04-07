A Blackville man was pronounced dead Tuesday after he was found by police with a gunshot wound.
Jeffrey B. Corley, 19, of Blackville was found about 1:15 p.m., with a gunshot wound, Barnwell County coroner Lloyd Ward said.
Corley was found in the 100 block of Hiott Street in Barnwell.
The victim was transported to the Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Clinic and where he was pronounced dead, Ward said. An autopsy will be performed.
The case is under investigation by the Barnwell Coroner’s Office, Barnwell Police Department and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.