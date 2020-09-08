A convenience store owner suffered a fatal gunshot wound in Blackville.
Ashwinbhai Patel, 60, of Blackville, was shot and killed Tuesday morning at the Corner Stop convenience store located at 20416 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville.
A 911 call was received at 6:45 a.m. by a customer who was in the store when the shooting occurred, according to a news release from the Barnwell County coroner's office.
Robbery is believed to be the motive, according to the release.
The coroner's office said an autopsy will be performed.
The manner of death is being investigated as a homicide by the Barnwell County Coroner's Office, the Blackville Police Department and S.C. Law Enforcement Division, according to the release.
The Barnwell County Sheriff's Office and S.C. Department of Natural Resources also assisted, according to the release.