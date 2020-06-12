Aiken's own Black Lives Matter organization will on Saturday host an easygoing community event at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, the same venue the group used last weekend to protest police brutality and social inequity.
The BLM Aiken Movement's get-together, billed as a dance-a-thon, begins at 4:45 p.m. and will wrap a few hours later, according to Makenzie Johnson, an organizer. It will take place near the picnic shelters, not in the parking lot.
"This is just a way for us to keep the community coming together and focused," Johnson said in a brief interview Friday. Beyond that, she explained, the hope is to raise some money, keep the momentum going and further spread the message.
No protests or demonstrations are planned for Sunday, Johnson said. A large Juneteenth rally, though, is planned for June 20, next weekend.
Juneteenth – a mix of June and nineteenth – commemorates and celebrates the effective end of slavery in the U.S.
Saturday's event will be family friendly, "light and fun" for the kids, Johnson said.
Odell Weeks is located at 1700 Whiskey Road, on Aiken's Southside.