The Black Lives Matter Aiken Movement is holding a "March for Equality" on Sunday.
The march will start at 5 p.m. at Gyles Park on the corner of Park Avenue and Kershaw Street and end at the Aiken County Courthouse approximately four blocks away.
Several regional and local individuals will be speaking at the courthouse, including Path2Redemption founder Lester Young, a primary activist against mass incarceration and advocate for the the "ban the box" movement; political operative and strategist Brandon Upson, who was most recently campaign manager for presidential hopeful Tom Steyer; and BLM Aiken Movement leaders.
The public is invited to attend and is asked to wear masks and socially distance by staying six feet apart to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines.
"As a country, we can truly say all lives matter when we demonstrate through legislation and our actions that black and brown lives matter, as well," said Donna Moore Wesby, a BLM Aiken Movement member.
The BLM Aiken Movement Facebook group was started by Makenzie Johnson shortly after the death of George Floyd. The group currently has almost 2,400 members and has conducted several marches and events.
"After watching the video of George Floyd's murder, I was moved to do something," Johnson said. "I'm so excited that many diverse people have joined the movement."