Members of the Black Lives Matter Aiken Movement continued their weekly march through downtown Aiken on Thursday evening.
The group has held peaceful marches and demonstrations in the Aiken area since early June, carrying signs and chanting messages against racial injustice and police brutality.
Marches across the nation began after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
This is the BLM Aiken Movement's third consecutive week marching in downtown Aiken.
The group plans to host a community cookout at Perry Memorial Park on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The event is open to the public but visitors are asked to wear masks and bring sealed, store bought food in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
In addition to the group's weekly march, the BLM Aiken Movement is planning to host a silent protest and march staring at Gyles Park on July 26 at 5 p.m.
The march is said to end at the Aiken Courthouse where various leaders and speakers will take part in discussions.