A procession of protesters filed through downtown Aiken Sunday night, chanting, sometimes dancing, waving signs and, ultimately, speaking from the Park Avenue courthouse steps, demanding social change be made and longstanding racial injustices be corrected.
The crowd of more than 60 people – young and old, Black and white – were participating in what the Black Lives Matter Aiken Movement billed as a "March for Equality," a larger weekend rally compared to the organization's smaller weekly affairs.
"Black lives do matter," Donna Moore Wesby said before the zigzagging march from Gyles Park kicked off. "What you're doing … is not in vain."
The BLM Aiken Movement, sporting nearly 2,500 members on Facebook, sprouted in the choppy wake of George Floyd's killing at the hands of Minneapolis police in May. The Sunday march was the latest in a lengthening line of demonstrations, silent protests and community get-togethers the group has organized.
On the Aiken County courthouse steps – under the sweltering summer sun, as well – a handful of speakers took turns addressing topics of concern and interest: Voting, violence, fair policing, public perceptions and misconceptions of Black Lives Matter, keeping the energy alive, criminal justice reform and ridding nearby North Augusta of the Meriwether Monument.
The S.C. Attorney General's Office recently described the Meriwether Monument – an obelisk lauding the sole white man, Thomas McKie Meriwether, to die in the race-related Hamburg Massacre – as a "racist symbol."
"So there are some of our Caucasian brothers and sisters who are in our community who will never know how oppressive, and suppressive, it is and it feels to be a Black man or a Black woman living in Aiken County, South Carolina, let alone America," said Brandon Upson, a political operative, Aiken native and former official on Tom Steyer's Democratic presidential campaign.
Both Eugene White, the Aiken County NAACP branch president, and state Rep. Bill Clyburn, D-Aiken, pressed those in attendance to keep fighting and to keep pressure applied on the right people, panels and problems.
"I think if change is going to be made, now is the proper time to do it," Clyburn said, "because I've seen some things now that I've never seen before."