From the sophisticated sound of Nat King Cole's “Unforgettable” to the soul classic “Stand By Me,” by Ben E. King, the musical duo Preston and Weston gave a master class in African American music history Saturday.
Wayne Preston, on woodwinds, and David Weston, on keyboards, sang hit songs by some of America's best and most famous African American singers, performers and songwriters during their three-hour performance at the Lessie B. Price Senior Youth Center. The 10th annual Black History Jazz Concert, sponsored by the City of Aiken, covered decades of music to end February's celebration of Black History Month on a high note.
“It's just an opportunity to have a good time with community members and come out for some good music, entertainment and fun,” said Curry Hall, a recreation coordinator at the Smith-Hazel Center for the City of Aiken's parks and recreation department.
For the last nine years, the city held the concert at the Smith-Hazel. This year was the concert's first at the new Lessie B. Price Senior Youth Center on Edgefield Avenue, and the annual program achieved another first, too.
“This is a sold-out event,” Hall said, adding he expected as many as 250 concertgoers to attend. “From my understanding, it's the first time the event has ever been sold out. This is a brand new building. It opened in April of last year.”
The program featured nonstop music, starting with the socially conscious ballad, “What's Going On,” recorded by Marvin Gaye in 1971, and then a jazzy cover of Bill Withers' “Lovely Day” from 1977.
Line dancers packed the floor for the “Electric Slide,” which Preston and Weston covered with a Reggae spin.
The Healthy Heart Dancers performed line dances during intermission.
Video monitors in the center's lobby told the story of famous African Americans from Robert Smalls, an enslaved African American born in Beaufort in 1839 who escaped to freedom in a Confederate supply ship and became a successful businessman and politician serving in both houses of the South Carolina legislature, to Barack Obama, the first African American president.
“We're going to go out of Black History Month with a bang,” Hall said. “We want to honor those people and give them credit during this month and this special time.”
The Chandler Law Firm, Vintage Music, Back-to-Basics Car Wash and Aiken Discount Tire sponsored the concert.