Toquetta Christian's days as a hairdresser in downtown Aiken are usually pretty tame. She fills her appointments and a walk-in or two, and then she goes home to her 10- and 16-year-old sons.
But in recent weeks, protests held over the death of George Floyd and several other black people at the hands of law enforcement have reverberated through the country and Aiken itself, reminding Christian and other Black business owners that there is still an imbalance within society between Black and white people.
Aiken's protests have remained peaceful thus far, with local leaders and law enforcement alike showing their support towards the public's protest's against incidents of police brutality within the Black community.
This community foundation is a positive thing, said Christian, but the problems Black people face will still continue to exist long after the protests settle down.
"[Black people] have to work twice as hard," the SHEARosity owner said. "Me having this business ... it made me look at things totally differently. I ask myself, 'Is this how it is supposed to be, or is this because I'm Black?'"
A common issue Christian and her neighbor, Nicole Simpkins of the Nicole Simpkins Collection boutique, face is the shock some customers display at discovering the shops they're stepping into on Park Avenue in downtown Aiken are owned by Black women.
"Sometimes people walk by and they'll wave, but sometimes they'll just stare, and you don't know if they're trying to read your sign or if they're looking at the owner like, 'You can't possibly own it,'" Christian said.
Simpkins, who uses her business as a platform to educate local youth on business and interpersonal skills, has had the same issue in and outside her business.
The teenagers of her mentorship are mostly Black, though this was never Simpkins' intention.
"I wasn't trying to target [Black teenagers], but I knew that's how it was going to be," Simpkins said. "Because people are going to look at you, [and] regardless of what you're doing and how positive it is, I'm still African American."
Simpkins recalled during her first Aiken's Makin' event that she was having lunch with other vendors when "an older white woman" approached her and questioned why she was there.
"She said, 'How'd she get in here?' and I said, 'With my own two feet, just like you," Simpkins said. "She tried to say, 'That's not what I meant,' but what do you expect me to think when I'm the only Black woman sitting at a table?"
In instances outside of Aiken, Simpkins has been pulled over by law enforcement for the tinted windows on her car, though she has proven previously that they are legal.
Such instances have made her nervous now each time she "sees the blue lights."
"I am very aware of whom I am, and that people don't know me ... they don't know what I do, all they know is what they see," Simpkins said.
Such awareness of appearances is shared by Black business owner Kevin Bellinger who owns an event planning business off the Aiken bypass where half of his job involves dressing for respect.
With his diversity in clientele, Bellinger always carries himself in a professional manner, from his clothes to his hair.
Bellinger's experiences with direct racism has been nearly non-existent through this strategy, he said. Responding to acts of racism and aggression is needed, but keeping a level head and heart can result in a better outcome.
"It's all about professionalism, and as for interacting with cops, I've never had that fear. ... It's real, but it's all about how you respond to it," Bellinger said. "When you're pulled over, it's not your time to fight. It's about how you respond to a situation."
His faith is also a major contribution to Bellinger's experience. Keeping a level head in times of conflict can lead to a more peaceful result, he said.
"My prayer is that we don't wrestle against flesh and blood," he said. "I pray that God teaches us how to love so that we can love other people. We've got to love other people before we can love ourselves.
As an Aiken-born father of two children, Bellinger has viewed the ongoing local protests as passionate but peaceful.
"I haven't been as concerned about the protests here, and I don't have that fear," Bellinger said.
Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Floyd, had 18 prior complaints on his official record. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on May 29. His charges were upgraded to second-degree murder, and the three other officers were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
One of the officers, Thomas Kiernan Lane, was released on bail from the Hennepin County Jail in downtown Minneapolis on June 10.
As her sons get older, Christian still tries to help them understand the events going on around them and what the future could hold.
Her older son is set to get his driver's license soon, something the mother has mixed feelings about.
Christian is hyper-aware of the issues both her sons will face as black men, from interactions with law enforcement to everyday people that even she still faces despite the security of owning her own home and business.
She said she coaches her sons how to act with race in mind and that their actions, no matter how minor, may have stronger consequences compared to their white counterparts.
The ongoing protests, both in and outside of Aiken, have given her hope that the justice system is closer to some major reforms.
However, she recognizes that there is a great deal of progress still to come.
"[George Floyd]'s death got a lot of attention, I think it's going to change a lot of things," Christian said. "But do I think [racism] will stop? Definitely not ... but I think we can do better overall."