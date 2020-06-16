A billboard's message in Aiken is calling for the end of police brutality.
The large, digital billboard – which stands along Whiskey Road on they city's busy Southside – depicts the names and faces of Amuad Aubery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
The phrases "I can't breathe" and "End police brutality," stand out in bold letters.
Floyd, a black man, died in Minnesota Police Department custody after a white police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes while his hands were cuffed behind his back. The arrest was documented on video by a bystander.
Arbery was killed Feb. 23 when a father and son, both white, armed themselves and pursued him after spotting the 25-year-old black man running in their neighborhood, the Associated Press reported. More than two months passed before authorities arrested Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.
Taylor, a 26-year-old black emergency medical tech, was shot eight times on March 13 after narcotics detectives knocked down her front door, the Associated Press reports. No drugs were found in the home.
All three have been influences behind protests and marches worldwide against police brutality and social injustice.
Ivory Corley, one of the sign's organizers, said the intention of the display is to create both empathy from those who believe racial issues do not exist, while also encouraging local conversation about a national issue.
“A solution is never going to come about with discussion,” Corley said. “This is pretty much opening a discussion and opening up a lot of feelings about how people feel about this movement."
Shortly after the idea for the sign was discussed, donors in Aiken quickly gathered the $1,000 needed to create the sign, Corley said.
As emotions remain high across the country, Corley believes conversation will be the quickest way to unity.
Local events have joined alongside worldwide protests and marches against racial injustice, including a handful of demonstrations by the Black Lives Matter Aiken Movement.
On June 3, the city of Aiken held a public press conference where elected officials and community leaders discussed the issues of racial inequality and injustice.
Corley hopes the new sign will add on to conversations being held and lead to more understanding about racial injustice.
"The emotions are high right now," Corley said. "That’s the thing about protests. Fixing things isn't always comfortable. We really want to get everybody on the right side of history."