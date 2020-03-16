Deputy Solicitor Bill Weeks filed for the Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor's seat Monday.
Weeks seeks to follow Strom Thurmond Jr., who announced he would not seek reelection for the solicitor's seat.
"I've worked side by side with Bill Weeks for more than 20 years," Thurmond said. "I've watched him handle the most complex cases in the office with skill and integrity, serve as a mentor to young lawyers and prosecute successfully countless violent crimes. He's one of the best prosecutors I've ever seen."
Weeks is a lifelong resident of the second circuit, comprised of Aiken, Barnwell and Bamberg counties.
He graduated as valedictorian of his class at Jackson High School in 1974.
He continued his education at the University of South Carolina Aiken where he earned numerous academic honors and athletic awards, including having his No. 40 jersey retired and being selected into the inaugural class of USCA's Hall of Fame in 2007.
Weeks would later attend the University of South Carolina Law School where he graduated with a degree in 1981.
Weeks began his legal career as a law clerk for Honorable Ralph King Anderson Jr.
He was hired by Solicitor Robert J. Harte in 1981 to begin a legal career in prosecution that totals 25 years.
During his time as deputy solicitor under Harte, Weeks prosecuted hundreds of cases in the second circuit.
From 1985 to 1995, Weeks moved to private practice becoming a partner in the law firm of Johnson, Johnson, Maxwell, Whittle, Snelgrove and Weeks.
He then began his own law practice until 1999 when he returned back to the second judicial circuit as senior deputy solicitor under Barbara R. Morgan.
After Morgan's retirement, Weeks continued to serve under Thurmond.
Weeks formally announced his candidacy for Second Judicial Circuit solicitor on Feb. 6.
Accompanying him for his announcement were several law enforcement and local leadership representatives including Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon, Aiken County Coroner Daryl Ables, Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt, Barnwell County Sheriff Ed Carroll, North Augusta Public Safety Chief John Thomas, former Aiken Public Safety Chief Pete Frommer and Jackson Police Chief Kevin Lyles.
"As solicitor I will continue to vigorously prosecute the growing number of violent criminals, drug dealers and crimes against women and children," Weeks said. "My 39 years in the trial courts of this state make me extremely qualified for this job as the chief prosecutor in our circuit."