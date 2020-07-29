More than 30 children attending Wednesday's summer camp program at H. Odell Weeks Activities Center got a hands-on lesson on the safest ways to ride and maintain a bicycle.
Safe Kids Aiken County, a child injury prevention organization led by the Tri-Development Center of Aiken County, partnered with the Aiken Department of Public Safety for the event. The goal was to help children understand the parts of the bicycle, as well as address several safety guideline and laws bikers should follow on and off the streets of Aiken.
Led by Lt. Brian Key and Lt. Stephanie Barbee of Public Safety's Community Service Division, the children sat through a short presentation on bike safety before heading out to a course in one of the center's parking lots.
The officers then led each child through the course and taught them how to stop at signs and in cases of an emergency.
Each child left the session with a free bicycle helmet as well as a water bottle courtesy of Pedego Electric Bikes.
The event is part of Safe Kids Aiken County's ongoing initiative to continue promoting safety among the county's children, said representative Terrance Jackson.
"It's just another way our company can give back and promote our safety message to the public," Jackson said.
Safe Kids Worldwide has the following bicycle safety tips for children to follow:
- Wear a properly-fitted helmet. It is the best way to prevent head injuries and death.
- Ride on the sidewalk when you can. If not, ride in the same direction as traffic as far on the right-hand side as possible and use your arm to signal which direction you are turning.
- Use hand signals and follow the rules of the road. Be predictable by making sure you ride in a straight line and don’t swerve between cars.
- Wear bright colors and use lights, especially when riding at night and in the morning. Reflectors on your clothes and bike will help you be seen.
- Adults should ride with children. Stick together until you are comfortable that children are ready to ride on their own.