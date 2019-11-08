NORTH AUGUSTA — Decades of family traditions and splashes of color are on display today at Riverview Park Activities Center, the host site of a show by Pieceful Hearts Quilters Guild.
The guild, which has an exhibition every other year, has about 70 quilters with creations on display, and 15 vendors helping provide resources for doing the job. The show, with a theme of "Quilting on the River," started Friday, and will run today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults and free for anyone 12 or younger (if accompanied by an adult).
North Augusta resident Sheila Perun, one of the event's organizers, confirmed that talent comes to the guild's exhibition from all points of the compass. "We do have some as far away as Texas and Washington, D.C., and St. Louis, Missouri, and even California, because they are members that moved away, or they're friends of people who are members," she said.
Quilter Cheryl Whitcomb, also from North Augusta, explained some of the background. "We meet every month and work on things, and then what is entered in the show is something that we've done in the last two years."
Quilters have the option of having their creations assessed by a certified quilt judge, and ribbons are in place in a variety of categories, having been awarded Friday morning. Profits from quilt sales go to support Camp Rainbow, a local summer camp for kids with cancer. One quilt is being raffled off as a fundraiser to support the camp.
"We're trying to promote quilting to the community," Whitcomb said, "so it's kind of a chance for people to come in … and see what's new in quilting and what we can do and have done."
Perun noted that the event involves plenty of preparation. "Probably next week, we'll make our reservation for the facility in 2021, and we have to book a judge about 18 months in advance, and we start doing monthly meetings with our quilt-show committee about a year before the show, so ... we actually start working really about 18 months out."
One of the major concepts in this year's show is under the title of "A River Runs Through It." Each quilter was offered a piece of blue fabric and was challenged to make a quilt that included a river that appeared to run through the quilt, from left to right. "The blue fabric is the river running through all those quilts," said Perun, who won several ribbons.
Vendors are mostly offering a variety of quilting and sewing supplies. At least one – North Augusta resident Melvis Lovett – is going a step or two beyond, to offer such options as doll clothes and bed runners.