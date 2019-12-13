For the Child Advocacy Center of Aiken County, grabbing lunch with colleagues means a lot more than just having a good time.
"We try and do quarterly lunches for our multi-disciplinary team," said Susan Meehan, executive director of the Child Advocacy Center. "We always sit around and talk about cases and it gives us the opportunity to connect in a different way to help us work better together."
The Child Advocacy Center is a site that provides supportive services to children who are victims of all forms of physical abuse, sexual abuse and neglect. The agency was created in the early 2000s so all the interviews agencies needed to conduct with victims would occur in one place – the CAC headquarters on Trolley Line Road.
The establishment of the CAC was meant to lessen the anxiety and stress on victims so they wouldn't have to make multiple trips to different agencies and retell the stories of their trauma over and over again. Medical care can even be provided at the facility, though staff sends serious cases to nearby hospitals.
"The whole child advocacy model is built on the multi-disciplinary team," Meehan said. "On the team, all the agencies involved in the child's case come together to talk about the child."
These agencies include the Department of Social Services, medical professionals and law enforcement to name a few. The quarterly lunch, which was held on Friday afternoon, is meant to bring the employees of these agencies together in a non-stressful way to foster healthy colleague relationships, communication and trust. Members of the team, from police officers to mental health counselors, had the chance to sit down and enjoy lunch with one another.
"Unless you bring everybody around the same table all the time, you're not going to have that communication," Meehan said.
The CAC also serves Barnwell, Bamburg, Saluda and McCormick counties. With such a wide range to cover, and with funding largely dependent on donations, Meehan said efficiency has become a major goal for the organizations.
"This year we've focused on becoming more efficient," Meehan said. "We've done a record number of forensic interviews this year, which isn't necessarily a good thing. The demand for our services have definitely been increasing, so we've been trying to figure out how to keep up with that demand. We don't have extra money to expand our staff."
Meehan said it is impossible to tell whether the increasing demand for services to assist child victims of sexual abuse is due to an increase in crime or the fact that the populace is getting better at reporting crimes that have always occurred.
"I think that we've done, as a whole, a better job of reporting and reporting when we suspect, in the state and everywhere," Meehan said. "There's been a whole lot more public information. We don't keep it as silent anymore."
Meehan said social media attention and a number of prominent victims coming forward seems to have encouraged victims to report when incidents of abuse occur.
"It's becoming more socially acceptable to report," Meehan said.
Looking into 2020, the CAC is planning to add a therapy garden to its building so the children they serve have a safe, outdoor place to visit when they come to the center. They are also reaching out more into Barnwell County and experimenting with ways to deliver therapy to those in rural areas using technology services, such as telehealth.
In February, Boot Scootin', the largest fundraiser for CAC, will take place at The Big Red Barn on Chimebell Church Road. Meehan said 50% of funding for CAC comes from individual donations, foundations and grants, so the fundraiser is an important part of the group's 2020 agenda.
"We depend heavily on community support," Meehan said. "Without enough community support throughout the year, we wouldn't be able to do half of what we do right now."
Lunch for the event was donated by Aiken native Chris Fulmer of Ultimate Tailgaters BBQ.
For more info, visit cacofaiken.org.