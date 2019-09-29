With an unbridled enthusiasm, Aiken is a city that embraces its traditions.
They include a craft show called Aiken’s Makin’, which has been held for more than 40 years, and the Aiken Horse Show, which has been renewed for more than 100 in Hitchcock Woods.
Early in 2015, after a local Marine Corps League detachment announced it no longer would sponsor Aiken’s Memorial Day Parade because of its cost and the organization’s aging membership, Aikenites rallied to save the annual event.
When she learned of the parade woes, Aiken City Councilwoman Gail Diggs wrote a letter to the Aiken Standard expressing her disappointment and sadness.
Her brother, Melden Diggs, a Vietnam War veteran, had driven her in the parade previously and had volunteered to be her chauffeur again for the 2015 edition.
Diggs was determined not to let him down, so she began to work hard to ensure its survival.
She also wanted to make the procession bigger and better than ever before.
“The Memorial Day Parade is a gift to this community, and it would be a shame for it to go away,” said Diggs, who also is Aiken’s mayor pro tempore. “We need to remember those who served and didn’t come home, but we also should honor those who are still serving and those who did come home.”
Diggs teamed up with Women’s Army Corps veteran Jeannie Quattlebaum, the late Sandra Herrick and other Aiken residents to prevent the parade’s demise.
Today, the Aiken County Veterans Affairs Office, under the direction of U.S. Army veteran Dwight Bradham, has oversight of the parade.
The Aiken County Veterans Council, chaired by Army Special Forces veteran Lowell Koppert, is in charge of the planning and execution.
“Aiken is not a military town, but it definitely is a patriotic one,” said Leslie Hull-Ryde, who served as the Memorial Day Parade’s director for four years, 2015-2018. “It is a town that supports, honors and thanks our veterans not just with words and saying thank you, but also by actually putting those words into action. The parade is just one example of that. We have a very vibrant, active cohort of veteran services organizations, and many businesses honor veterans and military members by providing discounts.”
In 2018, Southern Living recognized Aiken as the Best Small Town in the South, and last year, Aiken was ranked No. 4.
“This commitment in Aiken to continuing to serve those who served and to honor the service and sacrifice that they and their families have made is just one reason why, I think, Aiken deserved to be the Best Small Town in the South,” said Hull-Ryde, a retired U.S. Navy commander who is the news and information director at USC Aiken.
The 2019 edition of the parade, which was held on the Saturday before Memorial Day, attracted hundreds of spectators even though the weather was uncomfortably hot.
The grand marshals were Neal and Lucy Dillon, whose son, Matthew, died in Iraq in 2006 while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Diggs and Quattlebaum were the parade’s First Ladies.
“Everybody showed up in their red, white and blue, and everybody was waving American flags,” Diggs said.
Linda Caldwell was the parade’s director in 2019 and will be again in 2020.
She was a captain in the Army Nurse Corps and served for a year in Vietnam.
“Not that many communities do Memorial Day parades anymore,” she said. “We are one of the very few in South Carolina. The parade is a remembrance of those service members who have died, and it’s important for us to showcase that and an honor.”
