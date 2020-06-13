The Black Lives Matter group in Aiken kept its weeks of momentum going Saturday with a family friendly event at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center.
The group, recognized as BLM Aiken Movement, hosted a "dance-a-thon" at the picnic shelters, featuring, among other things, a DJ, food and child-appropriate activities.
Makenzie Johnson, one of the BLM Aiken Movement organizers, said the purpose of the Saturday get-together was to keep the energy alive, keep people focused and to bring the community together.
Johnson said the fledgling group – now sporting more than 1,800 members on its Facebook page – has grown quickly and attracted a lot of positive attention. Support, she said, is "coming from every which way."
Saturday's event acts as a bit of a bridge between a protest last weekend, involving hundreds of people at Odell Weeks along Whiskey Road, and a larger Juneteenth demonstration planned for June 20, next weekend.
Juneteenth marks and celebrates the effective end of slavery in the U.S.
The turnout for the upcoming demonstration could break 1,500 people, Johnson suggested. That sort of attendance would make it the group's largest event yet.
While the exact details for June 20 are still being ironed out, Johnson said, speeches and performances and some sort of rally are planned for downtown Aiken.