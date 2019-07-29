Beer and Hymns, a contemporary form of community worship, will be happening in downtown Aiken on a regular basis.
Although Beer and Hymns is a worldwide event that started in the United Kingdom, Susan Behnke, one of the co-organizers, said the event started in Aiken in her church.
"We sing hymns," Behnke said. "You can bring beer, you can bring wine, you can drink coke."
Behnke's church, St. Paul Lutheran Church, recently hired a new associate pastor, Patrick Pratt, who came from West Columbia. Since Columbia had previously held Beer and Hymns events, Pratt brought the idea with him to Aiken.
The first Beer and Hymns event in Aiken took place in March in The Alley. Despite cold temperatures, they saw around 70 to 80 people attend.
"We've been working on this for several months to try to get it going," Behnke said. "It took some time and a lot of patience."
Participants don't have to be members of St. Paul Lutheran Church. They can come from any denomination. The event, which is held in downtown Aiken in The Alley, is free and open to the public. It generally takes place from 7-9 p.m.
"All we want people to do is come out and have a good time," Behnke said.
Event organizers are planning on holding Beer and Hymns downtown every two months or so.
For more information, contact Patrick Pratt at St. Paul Lutheran Church.