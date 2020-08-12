A Beech Island man is facing charges for reportedly sending obscene messages of a sexual nature to a minor through Facebook.
Clyde Lynn Robinson Jr. of Beech Island was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful to disseminate obscene material to a person under 18 years of age, according to jail records.
On May 25, deputies spoke with a complainant who alleged the suspect, who was 19 at the time, was sexually active with the complainant's 15-year-old daughter, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The complainant's allegations were based on Facebook messages by the minor, the report states.
Arrest warrants issued on Tuesday state that Robinson sent a Facebook message containing a sexually explicit photo and asked to do sexual acts with the minor on May 12.
Robinson was taken to the Aiken County detention center and was released Tuesday.
He was issued a $5,000 bond, according to the detention center.