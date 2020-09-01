A Beech Island man is facing multiple charges for reportedly sexually assaulting a juvenile between December 2019 and June.
Brad Eugene Pritchett, 31, was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with minor or attempt and three counts of criminal sexual conduct with minor in the third degree, according to jail records.
On July 15, officers was met with a complainant who reported the suspect sexually assaulted a juvenile between June 8 and June 26, according the an incident report by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.
The complainant told police the suspect had been living with the complainant and wasn't sure how long assaults had occurred.
The assault reportedly occurred in the West Avenue area of North Augusta, the report states.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office became involved in the case after receiving information from North Augusta Public Safety that the suspect had allegedly assaulted a juvenile victim at a residence in Beech Island.
An arrest warrant by the Sheriff's Office states the assault reportedly occurred between Dec. 21, 2019, and May 20.
Both agencies issued charges against Pritchett on Monday, and he was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Tuesday morning.