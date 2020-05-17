A Beech Island man is dead following an Aiken County vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
Randall D. Sapp, 49, of Beech Island was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:15 a.m., Aiken County Coroner Daryl Ables said in a news release.
The collision occurred at the intersection of Pine Log Road and Wise Drive in Beech Island.
Sapp was an unrestrained driver and sole occupant of a 1998 truck that was traveling north on Pine Log Road when he lost control of the vehicle, running off the right side of the road.
The victim's vehicle then struck several trees before he was ejected from the truck, Ables said.
Sapp died of blunt force injuries. A toxicology analysis is pending.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.