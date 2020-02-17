A complaint by a Department of Social Services worker led to a Beech Island man being arrested and charged Feb. 14 with soliciting a minor.
Roberto Ayala Figueroa, 53, of Beech Island is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, according to jail records.
A Department of Social Services caseworker reported the agency received information alleging a 17-year-old was a victim of sexual assault by the suspect, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The Department of Social Services also reported the victim has a 3-month-old child that may have been fathered by the suspect, the report states.
Arrest warrants for the suspect state that between the dates of Nov. 1, 2019, and Nov. 30, 2019, the suspect communicated with the victim with the intent of persuading the victim to engage in sexual activity.
The warrant further states the suspect enticed the victim by offering to buy a new phone and giving the victim "more household privileges."
Figueroa was charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Monday morning.