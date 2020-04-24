The Beech Island Fire Department was able to purchase some much needed gear thanks to a grant award from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
Since 2005, the foundation has provided funding resources, lifesaving equipment, prevention education, training and disaster relief support to first responders and public safety organizations.
Since its inception, the foundation has granted more than $50 million to hometown heroes in 49 states and Puerto Rico.
With the grant, totaling $20,151.52, the Beech Island Fire Department was able to purchase a washer/extractor and turnout gear dryer.
The equipment better protects firefighters from cancer by washing out gear after fire calls to remove cancer-causing carcinogens, Safety Officer Anthony Gentry with the Beech Island Fire Department said.
“This washer/extractor and turnout gear dryer will benefit our department greatly," Gentry said. "Without this grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, we would still have to use the water hose and scrub brush to try and clean our gear. We wholeheartedly thank the Foundation for this grant.”