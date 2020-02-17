The Salvation Army Shelter, located on the corner of Park Avenue and Sumter Street, can house up to 50 people. It has four family rooms, a 16-bed male dorm and a 10-bed female dorm.
Martha Wise wants to expand the Aiken shelter's facilities.
The organizer of the Beautiful People Gala hopes to raise enough funds from the gala to help the Salvation Army of Aiken shelter purchase another building. The second building would be to separate and keep the men in one building and women and children in the other.
“Just because you’re homeless doesn’t mean that you’re not beautiful,” Wise said. "The homeless people that are out there, they are somebody’s mother, father, daughter, brother, sister, son; they’re important, too.”
The Beautiful People Gala will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. S.W. Tickets are $90 for a single ticket and $150 for a pair. Tickets can be purchased online.
The gala’s name was inspired by the song “Beautiful People" by Melanie. It is one of Wise’s favorite songs, and the message to help others gave her motivation to organize this event.
“This gala is to bring awareness to people in Aiken,” Wise said. ”Because a lot of people in Aiken are not even aware that we have this homeless situation.”
The Beautiful People Gala will include:
• Performance by Beth Spangler from "The Voice."
• Live and silent auction.
• Local merchant fashion show with celebrity models.
• Cash bar and hors d’oeuvres.
Lt. April Tiller, an officer of the Salvation Army of Aiken, was overjoyed when Wise approached the shelter with the idea for the gala.
“We have struggled financially for many years trying to keep up with the demands of those in need,” Tiller said. “Ms. Wise’s passion for bringing awareness and raise much-needed funds is a breath of relief to our organization.
“The Salvation Army in Aiken provides a safe environment for those experiencing homelessness to regain their hope and resources to become self-sufficient again."
The funds and awareness help create physical support. Case Manager Sharon Cowden explained what they have done to create emotional support. They have decorated four rooms with themes. The themes are: Mickey Mouse, Avengers, Peanuts and Cars.
“We just thought the themed rooms would be better for the children coming here,” Cowden said. “They’re already going through a lot so when they come in here, it’s not really Disney World, but at least they wake up and they see a Mickey looking at them. And so then they have a smile on their face in the morning. It makes their day a little better. At least they have a little bit of hope.”
When people are in the shelter they receive three meals a day. Mattie Ross is the Salvation Army shelter's permanent cook and house monitor. Ross cooks all the meals except for breakfast but leaves a menu for the case manager to make it.
“Right now, I’m cooking spaghetti as one of my specialties,” Ross said. “Homemade spaghetti sauce. Today, we’re having spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread and we’re having dessert. Oh, and lemon tea for beverage.”
Cowden said she is the "mother figure" of the shelter and Ross is the "grandmother figure."
“In doing what God has called us to do,” Tiller said. “It comes with a cost. From utility bills, staff payroll, food and office supplies, we average a yearly budget of $150,000 a year and 80% those funds are needed from our community. We receive a state grant that varies year to year based on their assessments and based on their own funding. We need our community’s support in order to continue to do the most good in Aiken."
Additional shelter needs to help the homeless include: plastic bins for under beds, decorations for the themed rooms, curtains, pictures for the walls and a new roof.
“A lot of people tend to think that people are homeless because they are lazy, or they did drugs or that they don’t want to work," Wise said, "and it’s just not the case. There are just so many circumstances that people today end up homeless.”
Want to go?
What: Beautiful People Gala
When: Friday, Feb. 21
Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Aiken Center for the Arts
Cost: Single ticket is $90; Pair of tickets is $150
Purchase tickets: Visit the Beautiful People Gala page on Facebook or call the Salvation Army at 803-641-4141.