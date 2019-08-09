Hundreds of visitors shagged, sang and relaxed at the Beach Music Festival held Friday evening at The Village at Woodside.
From 6 to 10 p.m., visitors who braved the summer heat were treated to beach music hits by popular Hilton Head band The Headliners and a variety of food vendors.
Shag dancing was the most popular activity of the evening.
Visitors would often meet on the dance floor to shag and near the end of the song they would begin to walk back to their seats. However, when the band would play the next song, many would turn back around to continue dancing.
Dancers Kim Roberts and Clark Durant, CSRA Shag Club members, said Friday nights are usually their shag night and the Beach Music Festival was a great change of pace.
“I think they should do it next year,” Durant said. “The music is great.”
Peter and Linda Shednickie said the event reminded them of a similar event held in West Virginia, where they use to live five years prior to moving to the Aiken area.
Linda said the two have been married for 47 years and have always enjoyed shag dancing and beach music.
“It brings back old times,” Linda said.
Shag dance lessons were given to inexperienced dancers and later in the night, a shag dance contest was held.
After the judges narrowed the contestants down, winners were selected by audience applause.
Winners Kathy Modesitt and Ran Parker said the event was “a blast” and they have shag danced for roughly two years. They dance at the Aiken Shrine Club every Friday.
This was the first Beach Music Festival held by the Aiken Standard, and Special Project Manager Diane Daniell said the event was a success and hopes to hold the same event next year on a different month when temperatures are lower.