Ready or not, the holiday shopping season is here. If you are going to brave the crowds on Black Friday, you are not alone. But make sure your time and money is well spent. Black Friday is a day that many shoppers live for, and the BBB’s past experience tells us that all deals are not created equal. Often the fine print is the most important thing to understand. Before you head out the door and get caught up in the frenzy, BBB offers the following tips to help you save time and money.
Tip 1 – Know Before You Go.
Many retailers are already releasing their Black Friday deals online, in social media and other publications. Research where the sales are and make a list of your gift priorities to compare prices and plan your day of deals. Since many advertisements will begin before the actual sale, build up an ad collection as soon as possible. Remember to bring ads with you on Black Friday just in case the price is not what you expected or as advertised.
Tip 2 – Do Not Fall for False Advertising.
Despite BBB’s effort to advance trust in the marketplace, some companies will resort to advertisements that are untrue, misleading, deceptive or plain fraudulent. Black Friday advertising will be abundant and BBB urges consumers to watch for red flags.
Many consumers have experienced frustration and lost money they cannot afford to lose after being lured by prices too good to be true. Be alert to bait and switch ads that are designed to bring you in but push you toward more expensive items, fine print return policies, final sales and deals that end before the day is done. To protect you on Black Friday, BBB advises consumers to not believe all they see or hear without doing their own research.
Tip 3 – Maximize Advance Alerts.
Do you have favorite retailers? Now is a good time to sign up for their email alerts and follow their social media platforms. BBB Accredited Businesses and other stores are working to reward your loyalty and you may get a jump on special offers.
Tip 4 – Set up Your Reward Cards.
Have you ever stood in line without your store rewards card? Make sure you have reward cards with your favorite stores and keep them with you. Check your credit card rewards program for special points that could add up on Black Friday.
Tip 5 – Shop with Trust.
If you find a deal – do not jump at the first chance to get it. The BBB recommends doing your research on the business – look into their customer service track record, check them out at BBB.org. If you have concerns about the type of gift or the right fit – make sure you understand the return policy and its details.
Tip 6 – Comparative Shop Online.
There are dozens of Black Friday websites that claim to capture the best deals around, and they can really help you do your comparative shopping online. Before you pick your favorite site, the BBB recommends that consumers find a reputable site and check them out at BBB.org. Do an online search to see what others have said and experienced about the site. If you decide to buy online, follow security measures; confirm that the site is secure and be certain you have a phone number and physical address should problems arise with your order.
Tip 7 - Check Return and Exchange Policies.
Store policy can change for Black Friday deals. Make sure you know what the return and exchange policy is for your Black Friday special. Determine if a return is even possible – especially if you are buying online. Be alert to merchandise that is sold as a “final sale” item. Be aware that many retailers offer only “store credits” for returns. Remember to get gift receipts; the recipient may need to return the item.
Tip 8 – Shop Safely.
Always be aware of your surroundings, while getting a deal is important, do not put yourself and others in jeopardy. The BBB advises consumers to take their time and plan ahead for the best rewards of shopping during the holidays.
For more tips you can trust, visit bbb.org.
Kelvin Collins is president & CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving the Fall Line Corridor, serving 77 counties in East Alabama, West Georgia, Southwest Georgia, Central Georgia, East Georgia and Western South Carolina. This tips column is provided through the local BBB and the International Association of Better Business Bureaus (IABBB). The Better Business Bureau sets standards for ethical business behavior, monitors compliance and helps consumers identify trustworthy businesses. Questions or complaints about a specific company or charity should be referred directly to the BBB at Phone: 1-800-763-4222, Web site: BBB.org or E-mail: info@centralgeorgia.bbb.org