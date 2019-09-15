Hurricane Dorian thrashed the Bahamas and proceeded to give our East Coast quite a scare. While the danger may have died down, charities have already come to life soliciting for donations to support the relief efforts. With many options available for donors to consider, the Better Business Bureau offer tips for donors looking to assist in the relief efforts.
The BBB Wise Giving Alliance Standards for Charity Accountability were developed to assist donors in making sound giving decisions and to foster public confidence in charitable organizations. The standards seek to encourage fair and honest solicitation practices, to promote ethical conduct by charitable organizations and to advance support of philanthropy.
Before giving your donation, BBB recommends the following:
Be cautious when giving online. Be cautious about online giving, especially in response to spam messages and emails that claim to link to a relief organization. If you are seeking to give to a charity organization involved in relief efforts, go directly to the charity’s website.
Be wary of imitations. Don't be fooled by names that look impressive or that closely resemble the name of a well-known organization.
Be wary of claims that 100% of donations will assist relief victims. Despite what an organization might claim, charities have fundraising and administrative costs. Even a credit card donation will involve, at a minimum, a processing fee. If a charity claims 100% of collected funds will be assisting victims, the truth is that the organization is still probably incurring fundraising and administrative expenses. They may use some of their other funds to pay this, but the expenses will still be incurred.
Find out if the charity has an on-the-ground presence in the impacted areas. See if the charity’s website clearly describes what they can do to address immediate needs. Watch out for charities that don’t already have staff in the affected areas as they may not be able to provide assistance quickly.
Find out if the charity is providing direct aid or raising money for other groups. Some charities may be raising money to pass along to relief organizations. If so, you may want to consider “avoiding the middleman” and giving directly to charities that have a presence in the region. Or, at a minimum, check out the ultimate recipients of these donations to ensure the organizations are equipped to effectively provide aid.
Gifts of clothing, food or other in-kind donations. In-kind drives for food and clothing – while well intentioned – may not necessarily be the quickest way to help those in need – unless the organization has the staff and infrastructure to be able to properly distribute such aid. Ask the charity about their transportation and distribution plans. Be wary of those who are not experienced in disaster relief assistance because their inexperience could keep your aid from reaching those in need.
Be cautious of online or text message solicitations. Online giving can be very convenient but avoid donating in response to unexpected text messages or emails that claim to link to a relief organization. Scam organizations with official looking names can be created overnight. If you want to give to a charity involved in the relief efforts, go directly to that charity’s website.
Avoid giving to charities that:
Use high pressure solicitations. A legitimate charity will be glad to give you the time needed to fully research its programs.
Offer prizes. Most honest charities do not try to entice you to give by telling you that you have won a prize.
Steer you away from mailing a donation. Dishonest individuals try and avoid doing anything through the U.S. mail to avoid federal prosecution under postal statutes.
To check the reliability of any charity, visit www.give.org and always give with your head, as well as your heart.