Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.