These are unusual and difficult times and BBB remains your trustworthy source of information on business reliability, scams and fraud. We want you to know your BBB is operational during this time. Although, we are not taking walk-ins or appointments, we are here to help you by phone or email. Our website is fully operational, and our staff continues to work full time from their homes.
We are working daily to keep our business reports current. Keep in mind, however, if work is slowed within other licensing agencies, current information may take longer to be updated. Please check out all companies before signing or paying anything up front.
More than ever, please verify offers that may come across unsolicited such as phone calls or emails stating they have a cure, or a certain offer will protect you from the virus. Scammers are out doing business as usual; in fact, they have been ramping up their efforts during this pandemic! Don’t fall for their fake claims or scare tactics. Be careful with advertising that looks like it is from a federal agency. Go to the agency’s website and search their news page. It will help you and the economy, now and later, to keep your money working for good businesses rather than lost to bad businesses or frauds.
Checking unsolicited offers is always important but more so now. While you are home, practicing social distancing and frequent hand washing to avoid the coronavirus, remember that there will continue to be many fake claims and scammers trying to separate you from your money. Some are pretending to be from federal agencies, such as the Social Security Administration (SSA) and IRS, trying to get your Social Security number or your money.
Here's what to know:
• Do not trust caller ID. Scam calls may show up on caller ID as the Social Security Administration and look like the agency’s real number, but it’s not the SSA calling.
• Your Social Security number is not about to be suspended. And your bank accounts are not about to be seized.
• Don’t verify your Social Security number or any other personal information to anyone who calls out of the blue. If you already did, visit identitytheft.gov to find out what steps you can take to protect your credit and your identity.
• SSA or IRS will never call to threaten your benefits and/or arrest. They will never tell you to wire money, send cash, or put money on gift cards. Anyone who tells you to do those things is a scammer. Every time!
• Talk about it. If you’re getting these calls, chances are your friends and family are too. Please talk with them about it. Studies show that people who don’t have someone to discuss these things are more likely to lose money.
• People who know about scams are much less likely to fall for them. So, by learning more and discussing them with others, you are helping protect people you care for and people in your community.
For more trustworthy consumer tips, visit BBB.org.