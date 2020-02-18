History will come alive in more ways than one during the 26th edition of the Battle of Aiken, which is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.
Gates will open at 8:30 a.m. both days at the Battle of Aiken Park, which will be the site of Civil War skirmish reenactments, presentations about life in the 1860s and other events.
In addition, a free School Field Trip Day program for area students will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
“Classes with approximately 1,500 kids have registered to come, so we are expecting a large crowd for that,” said Pete Peters, Battle of Aiken spokesperson and media coordinator.
He also is a former commander of the Sons of Confederate Veterans’ Brig. Gen. Barnard E. Bee Camp No. 1575, which organizes the Battle of Aiken.
During the final stages of the War Between the States, cavalries led by Gens. Joseph “Fighting Joe” Wheeler of the South and Hugh Judson Kilpatrick of the North clashed locally in 1865.
Because of the Confederate victory that resulted, Aiken escaped destruction by Union forces, which severely damaged many other places below the Mason-Dixon Line.
Battle of Aiken reenactments are set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
A Battle of White Pond reenactment will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
“It will be a Union victory,” Peters said.
But there is the possibility of a surprise.
“These people want to be extremely realistic, and sometimes they make mistakes,” Peters said. “For example, if they get outmaneuvered and it’s supposed to be a Confederate victory, but the Confederate troops are surrounded, then that probably won’t be interpreted as a Confederate victory. It’s rare, but it does happen.”
He added that “300 infantry soldiers, approximately 15 cannons with their crews and 15 cavalrymen and their horses” would be participating.
Around dusk on Saturday, the façade of a warehouse will be burned for a scene in an independent film that will be called the “Burning of Atlanta.”
“It will be a chance for the spectators, if they are going to be staying after battle reenactment in the afternoon, to see something different, and it will be pretty exciting,” Peters said.
Scenes for several other independent movies have been filmed during previous renewals of the Battle of Aiken.
Also on the schedule for the weekend are a ladies tea, a performance by the Southern Thunder Cloggers, period funeral processions and a fashion show.
The cost of admission for adults on Saturday and again on Sunday will be $15. It will be $10 for spectators ages 13 to 18, and $5 for youngsters ages 6 to 12.
Children 5 and under will get in free.
For more information about the Battle of Aiken, visit battleofaiken.org.
The Battle of Aiken Park is at 1210 Powell Pond Road, which is off S.C. Highway 19.