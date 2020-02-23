More than 15,000 visitors came to observe the 26th annual Battle of Aiken this weekend, allowing spectators to watch the reenactment of a fight that "saved Aiken and Augusta" when Union soldiers threatened to destroy the gunpowder mills that were fueling the war.
The event brings spectators – as well as reenactors – from all over the country and beyond. While the event is meant as a time for fellowship and fun for all, some see it as an occasion to remember and analyze the reason why the Civil War remains so prominent in today's society, even 150 years after the last cannon was fired.
Vendor Julie Hardaway sold sweets at the battle for Jefferson Davis 2465 chapter of her organization, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, who are descendants of Confederate soldiers and sailors.
The proceeds from her sales go into several scholarships for ROTC students.
Hardaway and her organization's "small contributions" mirror what the women of the Confederacy did during the Civil War, Hardaway said.
The Civil War monuments that are being taken down nationwide were possible due to the "nickel and dime saving" of Confederate women, Hardaway said, and were not meant to represent the "white supremacy" they are associated with.
"(The monuments) were meant to honor the soldiers that fought for their state and the women that ran the farms and such while they were away," Hardaway said. "They are history and works of art. I'm really sorry that some people see them as white supremacy... that's not all they were meant to do."
The cause for the Civil War varies from historian to historian, with slavery generally cited as the main cause, while other political and cultural differences between the North and the South certainly contributed.
Gregory Newson, visiting art vendor and writer, describes himself as a "proud Afro-American Confederate."
Through his studies of Confederate and African American history, Newson said he was able to discover "reasons why black men fought for the South" and that they were "no different than what the white man on the North or the South were fighting for."
Mark Mills, a Civil War reenactor, has ancestors who fought in Virginia during the war.
History, Mills said, "doesn't tell the whole story" of the war, from why it started to why it's still talked about today.
"When you read the differences between the (Confederacy and the Union), you realize one was fought (gentlemanly) while the other wasn't," Mills said. "When you have over a million casualties but only over 600,000 soldiers die during the war, that tells you how many people that (the Union) went and killed throughout."
The monuments that exist from the Civil War are monuments to the "foot soldier" who fought for their state and families, Mills said, some serving as "the only headstone" some soldiers ever had.
The Battle of Aiken occurred on Feb. 11, 1865, when Gen. William Sherman made his way across the South. The principal commanders were Union Maj. Gen. Hugh Judson Kilpatrick and Confederate Maj. Gen. Joseph Wheeler. Wheeler was able to score a minor victory over Kilpatrick.
The battle was predominately a cavalry battle, as the reenactment demonstrates, and was the last Confederate victory of the war.
The physical location where the battle took place was downtown near Richland Avenue.