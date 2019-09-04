Battle at The Alley, a fundraising event for local veterans, will take place later this month.
This battle of the bands-style event was created last year by the Savannah River Veterans of Foreign War Post 5877. Proceeds were donated toward Post 5877 to assist veterans in the CSRA.
This year, the Aiken County Veterans Council will be hosting Battle at The Alley, so all local veterans organizations will be involved. There will be six bands playing throughout the evening, with a winner's trophy and a grand prize to be donated to the band selected by a panel of local "celebrity" judges, according to a press release from the Aiken Downtown Development Association.
"Last year’s Battle in the Alley was such a success and showed how the Aiken Community can come together in support of our Veterans, that the Aiken County Veterans Council is putting this event on again this year," said Dwight Bradham, Director of Aiken County Veteran's Affairs.
Restaurants in The Alley will be making donations to the fundraiser and offering food and drink specials during this event, which will take place from 6-10 p.m. on Sept. 28.
According to Bradham, the organization is still seeking musicians to perform at the event.
To participate as a musician in Battle in the Alley, contact the veteran's council via aikencountyvetscouncil@gmail.com or through Facebook Messenger to the Aiken County Veterans Council no later than September 15th.
For more information please visit AikenCountyVeterans.org.