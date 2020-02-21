A Bath man was charged with burglary Monday after a homeowner found the suspect asleep on the home's back porch.
Justin Dwayne Wood, 28, of Bath was charged with second-degree non-violent burglary, according to jail records.
Deputies responded to a home in Warrenville on Monday in reference to a burglary, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The victim told deputies she noticed the back door to the home was broken and found the suspect asleep on her back porch, the report states.
After waking the suspect, the victim realized the suspect had lived at the home before the victim purchased it.
The suspect fled on foot once the victim said she was going to call the police, the report states.
The victim told police she discovered the suspect ate her food and went through her belongings, according to the report.
Deputies also located an open beer believed to have been consumed by the suspect on the victim's kitchen counter, the report states.
Wood was charged Monday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Friday.