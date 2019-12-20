A single-vehicle crash that occurred in Barnwell early Friday morning has left a man dead.
The driver of the vehicle, J.C. Rivers, of Barnwell, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a news release from South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling north along South Carolina Highway 3 when his vehicle, a 1994 Chevy truck, ran off the road and through a ditch before striking a fence.
The crash occurred around 1:20 a.m. , according to the release. The driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
A press release form the Barnwell County Coroner's Office claims the accident happened around the 12000 block of Highway 3 and that Rivers apparently lost control of his vehicle.
A toxicology report is pending.