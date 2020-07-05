A shooting early Sunday morning left five people injured in Barnwell County, according to local authorities.
An unknown suspect or suspects opened fire at a party in the Red Oak area in Barnwell County, according to Chief Deputy Steve Griffith of the Barnwell County Sheriff's Office.
Several of the victims who were injured in the shooting were teenage juveniles, Griffith said. The victims were sent to different medical centers to receive treatment. No fatalities have been reported at this time.
Griffith said law enforcement is investigating the situation and are currently following leads. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact dispatch at 803-541-1078.